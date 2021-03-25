    Rajon Rondo Reportedly Traded to Clippers from Hawks for Lou Williams, Picks

    Atlanta Hawks guard Rajon Rondo (7) sets up a play during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic, Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
    The Los Angeles Clippers are acquiring Rajon Rondo from the Atlanta Hawks for Lou Williams and two second-round picks, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania and Sam Amick.

    Charania initially reported the deal was coming into place and that Williams might wind up on a third team rather than the Hawks. Instead, it looks like he'll go to Atlanta as the team looks to continue climbing the Eastern Conference standings.

    Several big names have already changed teams this season, including James Harden heading to the Brooklyn Nets as part of a blockbuster four-team deal, Derrick Rose returning to the New York Knicks and P.J. Tucker landing with the Milwaukee Bucks.

    Meanwhile, the Cleveland Cavaliers are holding Andre Drummond out of games in hopes of dealing him. 

    Teams will try to pursue other impact players such as Bradley Beal and Victor Oladipo ahead of Thursday's 3 p.m. ET deadline, while a young playmaker like Lonzo Ball or a veteran role player like JJ Redick could all be on the move to help contenders.

    For more NBA coverage, check out B/R's piece on buying or selling the latest trade rumors around the league. 

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

