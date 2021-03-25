NBA Trade Deadline 2021: Time, Latest Rumors and Predictions

1 of 3

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Kyle Lowry's NBA career began with the Memphis Grizzlies and was followed by a stint with the Houston Rockets. However, he will largely be remembered for his time with the Toronto Raptors, who he's played for the past nine seasons. But the 35-year-old point guard could soon be on the move for the first time in nearly a decade.

According to Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer, the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat have remained in pursuit of Lowry. But Fischer points out that Lowry has a salary of $30 million this season, and the Raptors would likely want a large return.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said, "don't rule the Lakers out" of a Lowry trade during an appearance on the Woj & Lowe Trade Deadline Special on Wednesday (h/t Bleacher Report's Tyler Conway). And Fischer reported that Los Angeles "became open to discussing" Dennis Schroder, Montrezl Harrell and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope with other teams.

Toronto is 18-26 this season, and Lowry is set to become a free agent this summer. So it would make sense for the Raptors to deal him now, if they're able to find the right trade partner.

Who could that be? The prediction here is that it will be the 76ers. Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reported that a league executive believes the 76ers could acquire Lowry in exchange for Danny Green, Tony Bradley, Mike Scott, Tyrese Maxey and a draft pick, with Philadelphia being willing to include a first-round selection. That's a deal that could make sense for both sides, and the 76ers would be getting a strong player to help them make an NBA title push.

Prediction: Lowry traded to 76ers