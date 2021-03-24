B/R NBA Insiders: Final 2021 Trade Deadline Rumors and Predictions

0 of 9

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

The 2021 NBA trade deadline lost some of its luster back in December when Giannis Antetokounmpo signed a supermax extension with the Milwaukee Bucks, taking himself off the market. Signs of a quiet deadline became even more clear in January when the league's top target, James Harden, landed with the Brooklyn Nets.

Lucky for fans in all 30 markets and beyond, the rumor mill never actually stops churning even as the league's top-tier stars seem to settle into place.

With key names like Kyle Lowry, Nikola Vucevic and Lonzo Ball surfacing in active discussions just hours ahead of Thursday's 3 p.m. ET deadline, Bleacher Report asked three NBA reporters to share final predictions for those stars and more based on what they're hearing.

Will Aaron Gordon's days in Orlando come to an end? Will it be "Battle: Los Angeles" for a certain buyout-market big?

