Knicks Trade Rumors: Reviewing Latest Chatter on 2021 Deadline Day

Elsa/Associated Press

The NBA trade deadline is at 3 p.m. ET, and the rumors are flying, particularly for the New York Knicks. In a resurgent season, the Big Apple’s front office is hoping to maintain the team’s fruitful chemistry while planting seeds for the future.

Playmaking, depth and shooting are consistent areas of need for the Knicks. At 22-22, holding sixth in the Eastern Conference, New York’s new identity has made those needs less dire, but they remain present. A mix of young players finding their footing and veteran players gradually losing a step, the trade deadline and offseason free agency are chances to bolster an improving roster.

Understandably, most of the trade targets mentioned over the past couple of weeks have centered on those areas. Players like the New Orleans Pelicans’ Lonzo Ball and Toronto Raptors’ Norman Powell have emerged as serious candidates.

More surprisingly, underutilized Cleveland Cavaliers center Andre Drummond appears to have entered the fold as well—and the organization, like the fans, seems to have mixed feelings about that.