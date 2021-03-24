Bulls Rumors: Hottest Trade Reports Surrounding Chicago

1 of 3

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

While the Bulls could move some of their players ahead of the trade deadline, it appears Thaddeus Young will be staying with the team for the rest of the season.

According to ESPN's Zach Lowe, Chicago is signaling that Young is "not available" to teams that have inquired about the 32-year-old forward. The Bulls believe that Young is "too valuable to both their on-court play and their locker room," per Lowe.

That doesn't mean other teams haven't been trying to trade for Young, though. Lowe reported that Chicago could likely get a first-round draft pick in exchange for Young, who is under contract through the end of the 2021-22 season.

Young is averaging 12.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.4 assists in 38 games this season for the Bulls. He's been with Chicago since the start of the 2019-20 campaign, as he signed with the team as a free agent prior to that season.

A valuable veteran role player coming off the bench for the Bulls, Young appears to be staying in Chicago and will look to help the team make a push into the postseason.