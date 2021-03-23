Raptors Trade Rumors: Kyle Lowry, Norman Powell Discussed on 'Multiple Fronts'

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

The Toronto Raptors have discussed deals involving guards Kyle Lowry and Norman Powell on "multiple fronts" ahead of Thursday's trade deadline, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

"Those talks are expected to extend into Wednesday—and perhaps even Thursday," Wojnarowski tweeted. "Philadelphia, Miami are interested in Lowry, but both have shown restraint in how far they'll go to get a deal.

"Beyond Lowry, Sixers have shown interest in other guards available in the marketplace—including Powell, Lonzo Ball and George Hill, sources said."

The 2020-21 season has been disastrous for the Raptors, who have been playing their home games in Tampa, Florida, because of the COVID-19 pandemic. They have lost nine straight to fall to 17-26 and 11th in the Eastern Conference, just outside the postseason play-in tournament seeds.

Toronto entered Tuesday 2.5 games behind the 10th-place Indiana Pacers for one of those spots, so its season isn't over. But the East is shaping up to be a three-team race between the Philadelphia 76ers, Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks. The Raps aren't anywhere near that upper echelon.

They have 29 regular-season games left, but Toronto may be best served looking toward the future.

Losing Lowry and Powell would be a blow considering their roles on the 2018-19 champion Raptors. That would especially be the case for Lowry, who has made six All-Star Games during his nine years with Toronto. The Raps made the playoffs in seven of Lowry's first eight seasons with the team too.

The former Villanova star, who will turn 35 on Thursday, is averaging 17.6 points, 7.4 assists and 5.6 rebounds per game.

The 27-year-old Powell is posting 19.5 points on 49.5 percent shooting (43.4 three-point percentage). He's arguably having the best season of his six-year career and could be a great asset to a contending team, much like Lowry.

Either player could fit on the 76ers, whom Wojnarowski mentioned as a possibility. Lowry, a Philadelphia native, would join the starting backcourt for a team holding a one-game edge atop the East. If Powell goes to Philadelphia, he could slide in as the 2-guard beside Ben Simmons or work as the sixth man.

Lowry or Powell would provide a huge boost for the Sixers, who could stand to improve on offense (13th in offensive rating).

The Raptors are set to host the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday, marking Toronto's last game before the trade deadline.