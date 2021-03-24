1 NBA Trade Idea for Every Team Ahead of Deadline

1 of 30

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Atlanta: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Talen Horton-Tucker, Alfonzo McKinnie, 2023 2nd-Rounder

LA Lakers: Bogdan Bogdanovic

Despite being hurt for much of this season and underwhelming when healthy, Bogdan Bogdanovic is apparently unhappy with his diminished role in Atlanta, per ESPN's Brian Windhorst. With the Hawks getting by just fine while Bogdanovic struggles, they're likely willing to move him. The Warriors and Celtics have reportedly shown interest in the Serbian guard, but he might achieve the most success with the reigning champions.

Tim Bontemps of ESPN wrote about this specific trade yesterday: "The Hawks need defense, and will get that in both KCP and THT. The Lakers, meanwhile, need another creator and shot-maker, and Bogdanovic would provide both. Plus he'd be able to start long-term for them, something he'd like. He'd also give a team facing a lot of difficult financial decisions this summer some cost certainty, given he's under contract for the next three seasons."

While Los Angeles' need for another playmaker is particularly acute right now with LeBron James on the sidelines, it was a skill worth upgrading anyway considering the team ranks in the bottom 10 leaguewide in assist-to-turnover ratio. Simultaneously, the Hawks continue to bolster their defensive ranks behind Trae Young while adding two low-usage shooters (THT and KCP), one of whom was integral to the Lakers' championship core in Caldwell-Pope.

Provided that Bogdanovic shakes off his leg injuries, this could be a win-win trade.