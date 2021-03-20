Top Landing Spots for NBA's Biggest Trade Deadline Targets

0 of 8

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

The NBA trade deadline is Thursday, but it's understandable if you'd forgotten that with the NCAA men's basketball tournament in full swing.

For a variety of reasons—ranging from the lack of game-changing targets to the expanded playoff picture incentivizing teams to continue competing to a league-wide reluctance to spend big during a pandemic—it's widely expected to be a quieter week than usual.

However, there are still a few notable players who could switch teams, changing the playoff hierarchy and altering the trajectory of a franchise in the process.

Today, we've assigned some ideal player-team fits. We tried to go with a variety of teams and didn't include players who are more likely to get bought out of their contracts than traded—specifically LaMarcus Aldridge and Andre Drummond.