    Dan Gilbert's 23-Year-Old Son Grant Reportedly 'Next in Line' to Run Cavaliers

    Cleveland Cavaliers chairman Dan Gilbert answers questions about Cavalier's Kyrie Irving's demand to be traded during an NBA basketball news conference at the team's training facility in Independence, Ohio, Wednesday, July 26, 2017. (AP Photo/Phil Long)
    Grant Gilbert, the 23-year-old son of Cleveland Cavaliers governor Dan Gilbert, has reportedly assumed a larger role within the organization since his father's stroke in May 2019 and is "next in line" to take over the franchise.

    Multiple sources confirmed the eventual succession plan to Jason Lloyd and Joe Vardon of The Athletic on Tuesday.

    "He's definitely gonna take over," one source said. "His dad's not able, and he's the next in line."

    Another added Grant, who serves as the club's director of content and brand strategy, is already "running the show behind the scenes," while a third source noted he's got "zero experience" in leading such a large operation but has been seeking increased responsibility.

    The Cavs "vigorously refute" any plans are in place for Grant to take over for his father.

    "[Dan's] presence may not physically be in Cleveland like it was prior to [the stroke], coming into 30-plus games a year or whatever it was, but his presence in the business, in the culture, and kind of how we're operating, he's absolutely still the author of all those things," president of business operations Nick Barlage told The Athletic.

                      

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

