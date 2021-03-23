Victor Oladipo Trade Rumors: Rockets SG's Value 'Lower Than People Anticipated'

Nell Redmond/Associated Press

The Houston Rockets could end up "selling very low" on Victor Oladipo ahead of Thursday's trade deadline, a league executive told Kelly Iko, David Aldridge and Danny Leroux of The Athletic.

The guard's trade value is considered "low enough that someone who has little chance of keeping him may not care and would take a flier on him with no promises of retaining him," the executive said. "So the market is wider than people think because the value is lower than people anticipated."

Oladipo will be an unrestricted free agent in the offseason, which could make this trade only a short rental for a playoff push.

The 28-year-old is averaging 20.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game in 29 appearances this season with the Indiana Pacers and Rockets.

Houston acquired Oladipo as part of the four-team trade that sent James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets, although the team has fallen apart since then. The Rockets lost 20 straight games until finally beating the Toronto Raptors Monday night while Oladipo was inactive.

It could lead to a second trade this season and the fourth of the player's eight-year career.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Oladipo earned two All-Star selections at his best and averaged 23.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and a league-high 2.4 steals per game in 2017-18. A quad injury has derailed his career, but he remains a high-upside player with his scoring ability and perimeter defense.

If a contender doesn't trade for him this week, a rebuilding team could still have interest with the hopes of signing a long-term deal.

"Vic's health is still a lingering question, but someone may want his Bird rights," an Eastern Conference executive told The Athletic.

The acquiring team would be able to offer Oladipo a five-year deal in free agency compared to the four-year deal available to other organizations, providing a potential inside track at a top available player.

Without a high price tag, it could be worth the risk for many interested teams.