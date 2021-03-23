    Kevin Durant 'Likes' Video of Bob Myers' Contract Joke at 2018 Warriors Parade

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMarch 23, 2021

    Members of the Golden State Warriors, from left, Draymond Green, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, head coach Steve Kerr and general manager Bob Myers gather before the team's NBA basketball championship parade, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
    Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

    The tension between Kevin Durant and the Golden State Warriors continues to build, especially involving general manager Bob Myers. 

    Durant liked a video posted to Twitter where Myers discussed the superstar's contract situation after the 2018 NBA title:

    Myers was asked about Durant getting "any contract he wants" after being named Finals MVP for the second straight year. The GM responded: "That was just for the media. He can't have anything like that at all."

    The general manager was then reminded that Stephen Curry received the same promise a year earlier.

    "Yeah, that was different. He's been here from the way-before days," Myers said. "He's earned it."

    Durant played one more season in Golden State before leaving for the Brooklyn Nets in free agency. The Warriors had the worst record in the NBA in 2019-20 and are fighting for a playoff spot this season.

    It's also not the first time the 11-time All-Star has reacted to Myers on social media. He also questioned the GM last year saying there "wasn't joy" after the team's 2018 championship.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Siakam 'Heated' with Nick Nurse

      Raptors fined Pascal Siakam $50K for using 'several choice words' toward Nurse after loss to Cavs (The Athletic)

      Siakam 'Heated' with Nick Nurse
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Siakam 'Heated' with Nick Nurse

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      KD 'Likes' Video of Bob Myers' Joke at 2018 Warriors Parade

      KD 'Likes' Video of Bob Myers' Joke at 2018 Warriors Parade
      Golden State Warriors logo
      Golden State Warriors

      KD 'Likes' Video of Bob Myers' Joke at 2018 Warriors Parade

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Latest Rumors for Buyout Candidates 🗣️

      Drummond: Market cooling Aldridge: Heat, C's both pursuing

      Insiders tell B/R what they're hearing two days before the deadline📲

      Latest Rumors for Buyout Candidates 🗣️
      Golden State Warriors logo
      Golden State Warriors

      Latest Rumors for Buyout Candidates 🗣️

      Jake Fischer
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Lauri Getting Trade Interest

      Teams have expressed interest in Markkanen, and Bulls are listening to offers ahead of the trade deadline (Shams)

      Report: Lauri Getting Trade Interest
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: Lauri Getting Trade Interest

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report