Kevin Durant 'Likes' Video of Bob Myers' Contract Joke at 2018 Warriors Parade

The tension between Kevin Durant and the Golden State Warriors continues to build, especially involving general manager Bob Myers.

Durant liked a video posted to Twitter where Myers discussed the superstar's contract situation after the 2018 NBA title:

Myers was asked about Durant getting "any contract he wants" after being named Finals MVP for the second straight year. The GM responded: "That was just for the media. He can't have anything like that at all."

The general manager was then reminded that Stephen Curry received the same promise a year earlier.

"Yeah, that was different. He's been here from the way-before days," Myers said. "He's earned it."

Durant played one more season in Golden State before leaving for the Brooklyn Nets in free agency. The Warriors had the worst record in the NBA in 2019-20 and are fighting for a playoff spot this season.

It's also not the first time the 11-time All-Star has reacted to Myers on social media. He also questioned the GM last year saying there "wasn't joy" after the team's 2018 championship.