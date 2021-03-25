Lakers' LeBron James Reportedly Has 4-6-Week Recovery Period for Ankle Injury

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James will reportedly miss four to six weeks because of his high-ankle sprain, according to Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

Charania further noted Anthony Davis (Achilles) might return within two weeks.

James suffered a high-ankle sprain during his team's March 20 loss to the Atlanta Hawks when Solomon Hill landed awkwardly while chasing a loose ball. He has missed two games so far.

It's a strange position for the four-time MVP, who missed just one game in the first half of the season when he sat out prior to the All-Star break. Only twice in his first 17 years in the NBA did James miss more than 10 games in a season, with the last one being in 2018-19 during his first year in Los Angeles.

The Lakers star was in the middle of another incredible campaign, averaging 25.4 points, 7.9 assists and 7.9 rebounds per game. He helped L.A. remain a top contender despite Davis' absence.

Dennis Schroder and Montrezl Harrell have faced an increased burden because of LeBron's injury.

Los Angeles still has what it takes to win the NBA title, but the squad will have to stay afloat in the playoff race while Davis and LeBron sit.