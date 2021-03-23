Nets Trade Rumors: Raptors' Norman Powell Drawing Interest from Brooklyn

Jacob Kupferman/Associated Press

The Brooklyn Nets are reportedly among the "multiple teams interested" in Toronto Raptors guard Norman Powell, ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported on The Hoop Collective (21:20).

Powell "has value" on the trade market ahead of Thursday's deadline, as he's in the midst of a breakout season, averaging 19.5 points points per game while shooting 43.4 percent from three-point range.

Windhorst noted a potential trade with Brooklyn could include Spencer Dinwiddie, who is out for the year with a knee injury. The Raptors could acquire the guard's Bird rights with the effort to re-sign him in the offseason.

Toronto has fallen out of the playoff hunt after nine straight losses, providing the opportunity to deal shorter-term assets (Powell has a player option for next season). There is still plenty to like on the roster, however, with Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet and others in tow.

Securing Dinwiddie for next year and beyond could help the team return to contention.

The Nets would benefit even more as a contender adding another proven scorer.

Brooklyn has arguably the best starting lineup in the NBA, led by Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving. The recent addition of Blake Griffin gives the team another weapon, but Powell could also help via bench scoring.

Though Powell has been a starter most of this year, he has plenty of experience as a reserve, including much of last season when he averaged 16.0 points per game. The 27-year-old also averaged 15.9 minutes per game off the bench during the 2019 playoffs amid the Raptors' run to an NBA title, featuring some big games against the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference Finals.

It would be an ideal fit for the Nets as they seek their first NBA championship.