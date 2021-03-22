Andre Drummond Rumors: Mavs Explore Cavs Trade Amid Lakers, Nets Interest

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

The Dallas Mavericks have reportedly "explored discussions" regarding a trade for Andre Drummond ahead of the March 25 deadline, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets are also interested in acquiring the center from the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Drummond has been held out of games since mid-February as Cleveland tries to trade the veteran, although top teams are more likely to pursue him if he receives a buyout after the deadline, per Charania.

According to Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com, "there's a growing expectation he will be bought out."

The challenge for any trade is matching Drummond's salary as he is owed $28.75 million in 2020-21. Even if Cleveland has a low asking price for a deal, not many teams could even handle the move within the salary cap.

The 27-year-old would still be able to help teams if he hits the open market.

Drummond was averaging 17.5 points, 13.5 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.2 blocks per game in 25 appearances this season before getting shut down by the Cavaliers. He has won the rebounding title four times and would trail only Clint Capela in the category this season if he had played enough games to qualify.

His addition would immediately help Dallas, which currently ranks 21st in the league in rebounding percentage, per NBA.com.

Putting Drummond at center could also free Kristaps Porzingis to stretch the floor as a 4 and give the Mavericks more options with the rotation.

It could also be a no-brainer move for either the Lakers or Nets, two of the favorites to win the 2021 title if healthy. Drummond could provide valuable depth for both squads, especially Los Angeles as it weathers the storm of injuries to LeBron James and Anthony Davis.