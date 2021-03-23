Rockets' Last-Minute Trade Targets Before 2021 NBA Deadline

0 of 3

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

The Houston Rockets are an interesting spot leading up to Thursday's NBA trade deadline.

Normally, that wouldn't be the way to describe a squad sitting 14th in its conference standings with a sub-.300 winning percentage. But the Rockets aren't necessarily keen on the top-to-bottom teardown one might have expected to follow their previous trade of James Harden.

In fact, they've had "serious talks" with the Orlando Magic regarding Aaron Gordon, per ESPN's Zach Lowe, who noted those talks could signal "that Houston wants to try to build a competitive roster while staying relatively young."

If Houston likes what it has gotten out of John Wall and is a big believer in the near future of Christian Wood, then maybe it feels like it can be competitive sooner rather than later. That mindset could put a fascinating twist on what could be one of this trade season's top sellers.

A Gordon trade may not happen, as Yahoo's Chris Haynes reported Gordon "is only interested in joining a team that has the potential to make a playoff run." Saying that, the following three trade targets might match Houston's desire to build for both the near- and long-term future.