Eagles' Early Report Card for Most Impactful Offseason Decisions

Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

After making a major trade (in which they parted with quarterback Carson Wentz), the Philadelphia Eagles have since had a fairly quiet offseason. That was to be expected given the team's lack of cap space.

Still, the Eagles have been making moves as they go through a period of transition. And when the team takes the field for the 2021 season opener (which will be new head coach Nick Sirianni's debut), the lineup will probably look a bit different than it did at the end of last year.

While Philadelphia has addressed a few needs, it still has work to do this offseason. It's currently $12.17 million over the salary cap (according to Over the Cap), so some of those areas may need to be addressed during the 2021 NFL draft rather than free agency.

Here's a look at the players who the Eagles have added during free agency so far, along with grades for several of their key early offseason decisions.