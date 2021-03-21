Kyle Lowry Trade Rumors: Heat's Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson Interest Raptors

Jacob Kupferman/Associated Press

The Miami Heat are reportedly pursuing a potential trade for Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry "harder than anyone" in the league.

Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer reported the news Sunday.

O'Connor also explained what it may cost the Heat:

"The Raptors would require at least Tyler Herro or Duncan Robinson from Miami in any potential deal, sources added. And since Lowry makes $30 million, the Heat would need to give about $24 million in total salary. Goran Dragic, who makes $18 million and has a team option for next season, would likely need to be included (or Kelly Olynyk, who makes $12.6 million). If draft pick compensation were required, the Heat can trade only first-round picks in 2025 and 2027 if the protections on the 2023 pick owed to the Thunder are lifted in a separate deal."

Any Lowry trade would mark the end of an era in Toronto.

The Villanova product has played for the Raptors since the 2012-13 season and has a championship, six All-Star selections and an All-NBA third-team selection (2015-16) during that span. He is a fan favorite in Toronto, but the team also doesn't appear to be going anywhere this season at 17-24.

He is also scheduled for free agency following this season, so any trade could help the Raptors accelerate a potential rebuild out of this disappointing campaign.

Lowry would also provide veteran leadership and another All-Star-caliber player for the defending Eastern Conference champions.

Miami has lost three in a row but is still in solid position at 22-21. It is fifth in the East and would have the firepower with Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Lowry to match up with almost anyone in the conference if it pulled the trigger on a trade with the Raptors.

Depth was something of a concern last season when the Heat dealt with multiple injuries in the NBA Finals loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. Lowry would add another piece with championship experience, so it should come as no surprise they are at least exploring the possibility.