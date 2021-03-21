Andre Drummond Trade Rumors: Mavericks, Cavaliers Have Held Talks for Center

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

With just four days before the NBA trade deadline, the Dallas Mavericks are reportedly showing interest in Andre Drummond.

Per The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor, the Mavs have held talks with the Cleveland Cavaliers about potentially acquiring the two-time All-Star.

Drummond has been frequently mentioned as a buyout candidate given the potential difficulties that interested teams might have in acquiring his salary for the rest of this season. The 27-year-old is making $28.75 million in 2020-21, the final season of his five-year, $127.2 million deal.

O'Connor noted that Cleveland wants at least a second-round draft pick "or more if a long-term salary is included" in a trade.

Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reported Sunday that "there's a growing expectation" around the league that Drummond will get bought out, though the Cavs remain hopeful a trade can get worked out because they "still believe there's enough interest" in him.

Last month, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Brian Windhorst reported the Cavaliers were going to hold Drummond out of games as they worked to find a trade partner.

The Mavs are in the market for someone who can provide size and rebounding help. They rank 25th in the NBA with 42.7 rebounds per game and are tied for 26th in offensive rebounds (8.2 per game).

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Cleveland acquired Drummond from the Detroit Pistons in February 2020. He was averaging 17.5 points and 13.5 rebounds in 25 starts this season before being shut down.