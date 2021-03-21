    NBA Trade Rumors: Victor Oladipo, Aaron Gordon Swap Discussed by Rockets, Magic

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMarch 21, 2021

    Houston Rockets' Victor Oladipo drives in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
    Tony Dejak/Associated Press

    The Houston Rockets and Orlando Magic reportedly discussed a trade involving Aaron Gordon and Victor Oladipo

    According to Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer, the two teams talked about a potential deal that would send Gordon to the Rockets and Oladipo to either the Magic or another squad. "Oladipo would have no future in Orlando, league sources say, so finding a third team might be necessary," O'Connor wrote.

    On the surface, Oladipo seems like an obvious candidate for a trade.

    He is scheduled for free agency following the season, and Houston is no longer in the Western Conference playoff race. Trading him prior to the March 25 deadline would enable the team to get something in return and accelerate a rebuild.

    However, O'Connor explained it may not be so straightforward.

    "In the days ahead, don't be shocked by anything involving Oladipo," he wrote. "Playoff teams are reluctant to trade for him. Rebuilding teams don't want him long-term. No matter where he ends up, Oladipo still clearly has something to prove."

    The Indiana product is averaging 20.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.3 steals per game this season behind 40.5 percent shooting from the field and 32.7 percent shooting from deep. He is no longer the All-NBA player he was with the Indiana Pacers and has some injury concerns, but he is also still just 28 years old and someone who can take over for stretches for a contender.

    As for Gordon, he is not a pure rental as someone under contract through 2021-22.

    When healthy, he is an athletic mismatch for plenty of power forwards and averaging 14.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists a night. He has dealt with injuries, though, and appeared in just 22 games this season.

    He and Oladipo may both be on the move at some point as the Rockets and Magic look to potentially shake things up amid disappointing seasons.

