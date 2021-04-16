Pelicans' Lonzo Ball Says He'll Be 'Ready to Go' vs. Wizards After Hip Injury

Matthew Hinton/Associated Press

New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball is planning to return against the Washington Wizards.

Speaking to reporters, Ball said he will be "ready to go" for Friday's game.

Ball has missed the past four games because of ongoing hip problems. He originally suffered a hip flexor strain in the fourth quarter of New Orleans' 101-93 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on March 18.

After having injury issues during his first two NBA seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers, Ball hasn't had any significant problems with the Pelicans. He only missed nine games in 2019-20.

Ball is having the best offensive year of his career in 2020-21. The 23-year-old is averaging 14.5 points on 38.4 percent three-point shooting, 5.7 assists and 4.2 rebounds in 41 starts.

The Pelicans have been inconsistent for most of the season and are facing an uphill battle to make the playoffs. Their 25-30 record ranks 11th in the Western Conference, but they are only two games behind the San Antonio Spurs for the final spot in the play-in tournament.