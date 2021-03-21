    Cavs Rumors: Cade Cunningham and All Draft Prospects Scouted by CLE Revealed

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 21, 2021

    Oklahoma State's Cade Cunningham (2) drives under pressure from Baylor's Mark Vital (11) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the Big 12 tournament in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, March 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
    Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

    The Cleveland Cavaliers have reportedly been scouting the top 2021 NBA draft prospects, from Cade Cunningham, Evan Mobley, Jalen Suggs and Kai Jones at the college level to G Leaguers Jonathan Kuminga and Jalen Green, per Chris Fedor of cleveland.com. 

    General manager Koby Altman and assistant general manager Mike Gansey also watched players like Moses Moody, Keon Johnson, Jaden Springer, BJ Boston, Isaiah Jackson and Cameron Thomas during conference tournaments last week. 

                             

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      Nick Nurse Fined $50K

      Raptors HC fined for throwing facemask towards the stands and directing profanity toward official (Shams)

      Nick Nurse Fined $50K
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Nick Nurse Fined $50K

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      'Growing Expectation' Cavs Buy Drummond Out Amid Trade Buzz

      'Growing Expectation' Cavs Buy Drummond Out Amid Trade Buzz
      Cleveland Cavaliers logo
      Cleveland Cavaliers

      'Growing Expectation' Cavs Buy Drummond Out Amid Trade Buzz

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      Solomon Hill Responds to Criticism He Intentionally Injured LeBron

      Solomon Hill Responds to Criticism He Intentionally Injured LeBron
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Solomon Hill Responds to Criticism He Intentionally Injured LeBron

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Grading Every Top Rookie So Far

      @Jonwass ranks the best 10 NBA rookies against each other ➡️

      Grading Every Top Rookie So Far
      Cleveland Cavaliers logo
      Cleveland Cavaliers

      Grading Every Top Rookie So Far

      Jonathan Wasserman
      via Bleacher Report