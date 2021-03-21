Cavs Rumors: Cade Cunningham and All Draft Prospects Scouted by CLE Revealed

Cavs Rumors: Cade Cunningham and All Draft Prospects Scouted by CLE RevealedMarch 21, 2021
Charlie Riedel/Associated Press
The Cleveland Cavaliers have reportedly been scouting the top 2021 NBA draft prospects, from Cade Cunningham, Evan Mobley, Jalen Suggs and Kai Jones at the college level to G Leaguers Jonathan Kuminga and Jalen Green, per Chris Fedor of cleveland.com.
General manager Koby Altman and assistant general manager Mike Gansey also watched players like Moses Moody, Keon Johnson, Jaden Springer, BJ Boston, Isaiah Jackson and Cameron Thomas during conference tournaments last week.
