Lakers' LeBron James on Ankle Injury Timeline: 'Back Soon Like I Never Left'

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, who is out indefinitely with a severe high ankle sprain suffered during his team's game Saturday against the Atlanta Hawks, sent this tweet after the diagnosis was revealed.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, an X-Ray taken of James' ankle was negative. Following an MRI, Wojnarowski broke the injury news.

James suffered the injury after Hawks forward Solomon Hill ran into him while the two dived for a loose ball early in the second quarter:

Hill was called for a personal foul, and the Lakers called a timeout. Remarkably, James stayed in the game and even hit a three-pointer, but L.A. pulled him from the game after just 46 more seconds of court time. Talen Horton-Tucker took his place on the court, and James went back to the locker room.

James entered Saturday averaging 25.8 points, 8.1 rebounds and 8.0 assists per game for the Lakers, who sit third in the Western Conference with a 28-14 record. He's only missed 10 or more regular-season games twice, with the second instance occurring primarily because of a groin injury during the 2018-19 season.

James is obviously an invaluable member of the team, and his absence also hurts in light of Anthony Davis (tendinosis, right calf strain) still sidelined without a definitive timeline to return.

The Lakers have 30 regular-season games remaining between Sunday and May 16. The NBA playoffs begin on May 22.