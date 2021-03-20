    Lakers' LeBron James on Ankle Injury Timeline: 'Back Soon Like I Never Left'

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorMarch 21, 2021
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) holds the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks Saturday, March 20, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
    Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

    Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, who is out indefinitely with a severe high ankle sprain suffered during his team's game Saturday against the Atlanta Hawks, sent this tweet after the diagnosis was revealed.

    Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, an X-Ray taken of James' ankle was negative. Following an MRI, Wojnarowski broke the injury news.

    James suffered the injury after Hawks forward Solomon Hill ran into him while the two dived for a loose ball early in the second quarter:

    Hill was called for a personal foul, and the Lakers called a timeout. Remarkably, James stayed in the game and even hit a three-pointer, but L.A. pulled him from the game after just 46 more seconds of court time. Talen Horton-Tucker took his place on the court, and James went back to the locker room.

    James entered Saturday averaging 25.8 points, 8.1 rebounds and 8.0 assists per game for the Lakers, who sit third in the Western Conference with a 28-14 record. He's only missed 10 or more regular-season games twice, with the second instance occurring primarily because of a groin injury during the 2018-19 season.

    James is obviously an invaluable member of the team, and his absence also hurts in light of Anthony Davis (tendinosis, right calf strain) still sidelined without a definitive timeline to return.

    The Lakers have 30 regular-season games remaining between Sunday and May 16. The NBA playoffs begin on May 22.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Schroder on Rondo's Taunting: 'That's Not Basketball'

      Schroder on Rondo's Taunting: 'That's Not Basketball'
      Los Angeles Lakers logo
      Los Angeles Lakers

      Schroder on Rondo's Taunting: 'That's Not Basketball'

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      Kuzma on LeBron's Injury: Never Heard Him Scream Like That

      Kuzma on LeBron's Injury: Never Heard Him Scream Like That
      Los Angeles Lakers logo
      Los Angeles Lakers

      Kuzma on LeBron's Injury: Never Heard Him Scream Like That

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report

      Montrezl Harrell: Play Where LeBron Was Injured Wasn't Basketball

      Montrezl Harrell: Play Where LeBron Was Injured Wasn't Basketball
      Los Angeles Lakers logo
      Los Angeles Lakers

      Montrezl Harrell: Play Where LeBron Was Injured Wasn't Basketball

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Lakers Lose to Hawks After LeBron Leaves with Ankle Injury

      Lakers Lose to Hawks After LeBron Leaves with Ankle Injury
      Los Angeles Lakers logo
      Los Angeles Lakers

      Lakers Lose to Hawks After LeBron Leaves with Ankle Injury

      Harrison Faigen
      via Silver Screen and Roll