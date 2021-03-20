    Lakers' Dennis Schroder on Rajon Rondo's Taunting: 'That's Not Basketball'

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IIMarch 20, 2021

    Los Angeles Lakers guard Dennis Schroder, bottom, falls down under Atlanta Hawks guard Rajon Rondo during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, March 20, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
    Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

    Dennis Schroder wasn't pleased with Rajon Rondo's antics during the Los Angeles Lakers' 99-94 loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday. 

    Rondo drew a technical foul when he shoved the ball in Schroder's face. 

    "I love competitors, but that's not competing," Schroder said, via ESPN's Dave McMenamin. "I'm going to leave it at that ... That's not basketball." 

       

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

