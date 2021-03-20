Lakers' Dennis Schroder on Rajon Rondo's Taunting: 'That's Not Basketball'

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Dennis Schroder wasn't pleased with Rajon Rondo's antics during the Los Angeles Lakers' 99-94 loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday.

Rondo drew a technical foul when he shoved the ball in Schroder's face.

"I love competitors, but that's not competing," Schroder said, via ESPN's Dave McMenamin. "I'm going to leave it at that ... That's not basketball."

