Report: Seahawks' Alex McGough Under Investigation for Alleged Assault

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Alex McGough is reportedly under investigation by the Tampa Police Department after he allegedly attacked another man at a bar on St. Patrick's Day.

TMZ Sports reported Saturday that Anthony Albino alleges McGough accused him of trying to make a move on his girlfriend and then sucker-punched him in the face. Albino said he reported the incident to police and plans to pursue criminal charges against the NFL player.

McGough, a 25-year-old Tampa native, hasn't been charged in the case, but investigators are hoping to speak with him soon about the allegations, per TMZ.

The Florida International University product was a seventh-round pick of the Seahawks in the 2018 draft.

He's bounced around the NFL over the past three seasons, making stops with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans before returning to Seattle's practice squad in December. He signed a reserve/futures contract with the Seahawks in January.

McGough hasn't taken any regular-season snaps since being drafted, but he was penciled in for a competition with Danny Etling for the backup role behind Russell Wilson heading into the 2021 season. The Hawks may still add a veteran reserve during free agency, though.

His brother, FIU offensive lineman Shane McGough, is a prospect in the 2021 draft.