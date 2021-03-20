Russell Wilson Rumors: Seahawks QB 'Worked Hard' to Get Chris Carson Re-Signed

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson "worked hard in recent days" to see his team re-sign running back Chris Carson, per ESPN's Brady Henderson.

Carson agreed to a three-year, $24.65 million deal that voids after two years, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The 26-year-old Carson rushed for a career-high 4.8 yards per carry last season. He ended up amassing 968 total yards and nine touchdowns in an injury-shortened season. Carson missed four games due to a mid-foot sprain.

Carson's previous two years with the team were prosperous. He combined for 2,810 total yards and 18 touchdowns over the 2018 and 2019 seasons and eclipsed the 1,000-yard rushing mark each season.

The Seahawks selected Carson with a seventh-round pick in the 2017 NFL draft out of Oklahoma State. He began the season as the team's top tailback but suffered a season-ending leg fracture.

He figures to lead a backfield that also includes Travis Homer, Alex Collins and Deejay Dallas as of now.