    Russell Wilson Rumors: Seahawks QB 'Worked Hard' to Get Chris Carson Re-Signed

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorMarch 20, 2021

    Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson in action against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
    Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

    Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson "worked hard in recent days" to see his team re-sign running back Chris Carson, per ESPN's Brady Henderson.

    Carson agreed to a three-year, $24.65 million deal that voids after two years, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

    The 26-year-old Carson rushed for a career-high 4.8 yards per carry last season. He ended up amassing 968 total yards and nine touchdowns in an injury-shortened season. Carson missed four games due to a mid-foot sprain.

    Carson's previous two years with the team were prosperous. He combined for 2,810 total yards and 18 touchdowns over the 2018 and 2019 seasons and eclipsed the 1,000-yard rushing mark each season.

    The Seahawks selected Carson with a seventh-round pick in the 2017 NFL draft out of Oklahoma State. He began the season as the team's top tailback but suffered a season-ending leg fracture.

    He figures to lead a backfield that also includes Travis Homer, Alex Collins and Deejay Dallas as of now.

