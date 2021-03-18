    Red Sox Legend David Ortiz Advocates for COVID-19 Vaccine in PSA Video

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 18, 2021

    Former Boston Red Sox's David Ortiz address the crowd after throwing out the ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game against the New York Yankees in Boston, Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
    Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

    Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz delivered a public service announcement encouraging fans to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention outlined how the COVID-19 vaccine helps your body's immune system fight the virus, thus avoiding the most significant health effects.

    The CDC also issued new recommendations for those who have received the vaccine, such as relaxing social distancing and masking when gathering with other vaccinated people indoors. ESPN's Baxter Holmes reported the NBA and National Basketball Players Association agreed to allow vaccinated players and staffers more freedom throughout the season.

    A level of skepticism remains about the COVID-19 vaccine, particularly among people of color. NPR's Laura Santhanam explained how historical inequality and unethical programs launched by the U.S. government, such as the Tuskegee Study, have built a level of mistrust toward any government-led health initiative.

    "Several public health officials—and this is operating state by state right now—have suggested there would be a real public health benefit to getting some very high-profile African Americans vaccinated to demonstrate to the larger community that it is safe and effective," NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in January.  

