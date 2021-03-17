James Harden Says 'Nothing Fazes' Nets After Win vs. Pacers

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

No Kevin Durant, no Kyrie Irving, no Blake Griffin and no matter for the Brooklyn Nets.

Despite missing so much firepower, the Nets defeated the Indiana Pacers 124-115 during Wednesday's Eastern Conference showdown. James Harden led the way with 40 points, 15 assists, 10 rebounds and two steals in a tremendous performance without his two primary running mates.

"Nothing fazes us at this point," he said when talking to reporters about Brooklyn's ability to play with different lineups:

While Harden dominated the box score, it was far from a one-man show.

Seven Nets scored in double figures as Tyler Johnson, Jeff Green and Nicolas Claxton provided a spark off the bench, Joe Harris caught fire from deep and DeAndre Jordan added a scoring touch down low.

Brooklyn used that balance to take over in crunch time and outscore the Pacers by 11 in the fourth quarter with the game hanging in the balance.

Irving missed the game because of a groin injury and has been in and out of the lineup throughout the season because of back concerns, shoulder recovery and a personal leave of absence. Durant is also out with a hamstring injury and has not played since Feb. 13

Yet the Nets keep winning, and to hear Harden say it, they aren't fazed by such star power being sidelined.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

They have won six in a row and 14 of their last 15 with Harden mainly leading the way as a triple-double machine who can take over games by scoring, facilitating and even rebounding.

The thought of Brooklyn adding a fully healthy Irving and Durant to Harden, who is playing at an MVP level, for the postseason is surely a terrifying one for the rest of the Eastern Conference.