    Kyrie Irving Won't Play for Nets vs. Pacers Because of Groin Injury

    Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistMarch 17, 2021
    Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving warms up before an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
    Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

    Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving is out for Wednesday's game vs. the Indiana Pacers with right groin soreness, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

    Irving is in the midst of his second season with the Nets after appearing in just 20 games last season because of injury.

    In  29 games so far this season, the seven-time All-Star is averaging 27.6 points and 5.8 assists per game.

    Irving has missed games this season for multiple reasons, including back tightness, recovery from last year's shoulder surgery and a personal leave of absence.

    He has been highly productive when in the lineup, though, and is enjoying one of the best seasons of his career from a statistical standpoint.

    The Nets made some big moves over the past couple of years to get themselves in the championship conversation, including signing both Irving and Kevin Durant last offseason and acquiring guard James Harden from the Houston Rockets this season.

    Brooklyn has enough talent to play well and win when part of its Big Three is out of the lineup, but Irving is not an easy player to replace.

    With Harden essentially taking over as the point guard, Kyrie has been more of a pure scorer this season, meaning head coach Steve Nash will need someone else to step into that role until Irving returns to the lineup.

    Aside from Harden perhaps being asked to take on an even bigger scoring burden, three-point gunner Joe Harris will likely be called upon more as well.

    Also, look for guards Bruce Brown, Landry Shamet, Tyler Johnson and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot to perhaps see more action in the meantime.

