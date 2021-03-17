    Gabe Jackson Reportedly Traded to Seahawks from Raiders for 5th-Round Draft Pick

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IIMarch 18, 2021

    Las Vegas Raiders offensive guard Gabe Jackson (66) stands on the sideline during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
    Ron Schwane/Associated Press

    The Las Vegas Raiders have reportedly made another deal on a busy Wednesday.   

    ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the team traded offensive lineman Gabe Jackson to the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for a fifth-round pick in the upcoming NFL draft. 

    The Raiders have turned their offensive line inside out, reportedly trading Pro Bowler Rodney Hudson to the Arizona Cardinals after dealing Trent Brown to the New England Patriots. They cut Richie Incognito but re-signed him Wednesday, and they also nailed down a return for Denzelle Good. 

       

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

