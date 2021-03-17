Raiders Rumors: Jonathan Hankins, Zay Jones, Denzelle Good Agree to Contracts

Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

The Las Vegas Raiders reportedly agreed to a trio of signings on Monday afternoon, securing players on both sides of the ball.

According to Vic Tafur of The Athletic, defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins will return on a one-year deal. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said the team will keep Denzelle Good on a two-year contract, after reporting that the team is expected to re-sign wideout Zay Jones. The New England Patriots made the biggest splash in free agency amid an uncharacteristic spending spree for Bill Belichick, most notably signing tight ends Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith and linebacker Matthew Judon.

Prior to the start of the legal tampering period, some of the biggest names were already off the board for prospective teams. Superstar quarterback Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys agreed to a new contract, while wide receivers Chris Godwin and Allen Robinson II were also franchise-tagged by the Buccaneers and Chicago Bears, respectively.

However, there are still impact players available on both sides of the ball, such as wide receiver Kenny Golladay, safety Anthony Harris, pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney and cornerback Richard Sherman.

