    Lakers' LeBron James References Stone Cold Steve Austin with 'LeBron 3:16' Shirt

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorMarch 16, 2021
    Alerted 41m ago in the B/R App

    Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) dribbles the ball up the court against the Golden State Warriors during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Monday, March 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
    Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

    Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James celebrated "3:16 Day," an unofficial wrestling holiday celebrating the career of WWE legend Stone Cold Steve Austin, by wearing a "LeBron 3:16" shirt prior to his team's home game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday.

    The 3:16 is in reference to Stone Cold's "Austin 3:16" catchphrase, the genesis of which occurred after his win over Jake "The Snake" Roberts in the 1996 King of the Ring finals.

    The "Austin 3:16" shirt was born from that interview, and James emulated that merchandise with his own take on it.

    Austin ended up becoming one of the primary faces of the WWE's Attitude Era, winning the heavyweight title six times. James is searching for his fifth career NBA title and second in a row.

