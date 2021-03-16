    LeBron James Top Shot Video of Dunk from Lakers vs. Rockets Sells for $179K

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIMarch 16, 2021

    Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James (23) dunks past Houston Rockets' Clint Capela (15) and James Harden (13) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
    Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

    The NBA Top Shot craze doesn't seem to be slowing down at all.

    On Tuesday, someone sold a highlight of LeBron James' fastbreak dunk against the Houston Rockets for $179,000, making it the second-highest selling moment in Top Shot history:

    James' "Cosmic" dunk remains the most expensive Top Shot moment ever sold at a record $208,000. The Lakers star is also featured in two other moments that have been sold for $100,000.

    Top Shot creates officially licensed digital highlights that are bought and sold through its online platforms much like trading cards. While the highlights are still accessible elsewhere across the internet, the one-of-one moments digitally created using blockchain technology have been earning the type of hype more typically associated with sneaker drops these days. 

    Now traders are mining highlight packs for gold like James highlights and attempting to flip them for a haul. On Tuesday, one lucky fan helped make Top Shot history and earned a massive payday in the process.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      NBA Betting Guide for Tuesday Night 🤑

      (FanDuel)

      NBA Betting Guide for Tuesday Night 🤑
      NBA logo
      NBA

      NBA Betting Guide for Tuesday Night 🤑

      numberFire
      via numberFire

      LeBron Discusses Experience Surrounding NBA Trade Deadline

      LeBron Discusses Experience Surrounding NBA Trade Deadline
      Los Angeles Lakers logo
      Los Angeles Lakers

      LeBron Discusses Experience Surrounding NBA Trade Deadline

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Jeremy Lin: 'I'm an NBA Player'

      Veteran guard tells NY Times he thinks 'it's just a matter of time' before he's back in the NBA after G League stint

      Jeremy Lin: 'I'm an NBA Player'
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Jeremy Lin: 'I'm an NBA Player'

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Adrien Brody Cast as Pat Riley in HBO Series on 'Showtime' Lakers

      Report: Adrien Brody Cast as Pat Riley in HBO Series on 'Showtime' Lakers
      Los Angeles Lakers logo
      Los Angeles Lakers

      Report: Adrien Brody Cast as Pat Riley in HBO Series on 'Showtime' Lakers

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report