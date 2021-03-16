LeBron James Top Shot Video of Dunk from Lakers vs. Rockets Sells for $179K

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The NBA Top Shot craze doesn't seem to be slowing down at all.

On Tuesday, someone sold a highlight of LeBron James' fastbreak dunk against the Houston Rockets for $179,000, making it the second-highest selling moment in Top Shot history:

James' "Cosmic" dunk remains the most expensive Top Shot moment ever sold at a record $208,000. The Lakers star is also featured in two other moments that have been sold for $100,000.

Top Shot creates officially licensed digital highlights that are bought and sold through its online platforms much like trading cards. While the highlights are still accessible elsewhere across the internet, the one-of-one moments digitally created using blockchain technology have been earning the type of hype more typically associated with sneaker drops these days.

Now traders are mining highlight packs for gold like James highlights and attempting to flip them for a haul. On Tuesday, one lucky fan helped make Top Shot history and earned a massive payday in the process.