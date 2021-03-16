Donovan Mitchell, Jazz Beat Jayson Tatum, Celtics 117-109 to Earn 29th Win

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Amid an up-and-down stretch, the Utah Jazz earned another win on Tuesday, defeating the Boston Celtics, 117-109.

Jordan Clarkson helped Donovan Mitchell lead an impressive outing with 20 points off of the bench for the Jazz, who are now 3-4 through their last seven games and 29-10 overall, still holding the top spot in the Western Conference.

As for the 20-19 Celtics, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combined for 57 points.

Notable Performers

Jayson Tatum, Celtics: 29 PTS, 6 REB

29 PTS, 6 REB Jaylen Brown, Celtics: 28 PTS, 7 AST

28 PTS, 7 AST Jordan Clarkson, Jazz: 20 PTS

20 PTS Donovan Mitchell, Jazz: 21 PTS, 5 AST

Jazz Come Alive After Slow Start

Utah has struggled defensively over its recent rough patch. Heading into Tuesday's game, the Jazz were tied for the league's sixth-worst defensive rating dating back to Feb. 26, per NBA Advanced Stats. That's a departure from the norm, as they have the third-best defensive rating over the full season.

At the start of Tuesday's game, that showed as the Jazz allowed the Celtics to run out to a 18-7 lead by the time there were under five minutes left in the first quarter.

That seemed to be the wake-up call, as they quickly answered by upping their game on the glass. By the end of the first quarter, they crawled out of the hole to trail 22-20.

While Boston shot an impressive 59.5 percent from the field in the opening half, the Jazz outshot them from deep—hitting 10 of 22 attempts compared to three of 12 for Boston—and the slight edge gave them the 54-53 advantage at the break after an 11-3 run.

That strength from beyond the arc came off of the bench, though that's not a surprise as the Jazz entered the night with the eighth-leading bench in the league.

Jordan Clarkson paced all scorers in the first half with 14 points in 16 minutes off of the bench, with five-of-nine shooting and four-of-six from beyond the arc. Joe Ingles shot three-of-five from deep to rack up 11 points in his 12 minutes of action.

Their productivity in the first half made up for a horrific showing from Bogdan Bogdanovic, who missed his lone shot attempt and had two rebounds and an assist, but led all players with three turnovers heading into the second half. He ended up finding five points in the third.

Another three-pointer from Clarkson kickstarted a 11-2 run by the Jazz to open the fourth quarter, answering the Celtics' similar run to end the fourth quarter.

The Jazz entered Tuesday off of a less-than-ideal stretch, but their ability to come back from their early deficit will be the key to staying competitive as the second half draws on.

Small-Ball Celtics Get Beat In the Details

Boston was without its top rebounder Tuesday, as the team announced pregame that Tristan Thompson would miss the game due to the league's health and safety protocols.

The COVID-19 protocols are also affecting depth behind Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum at the forward position, with second-year Romeo Langford also out for the same reason. But the team has managed without Langford all season, as he underwent wrist surgery that postponed his 2020-21 debut.

Thompson is another story. Since joining the team on a two-year, $19 million deal this offseason, he has appeared in 36 games and averaged 7.9 points and 8.4 rebounds. Semi Ojeleye got the start in his place, and he was a non-factor throughout, ending the night without any points through 19 minutes. Behind him, Grant Williams recorded just two points, and the hole in the lineup was felt more so than expected.

Daniel Theis was a surprise at center, with 15 points and 11 rebounds.

The Celtics were already planning to play a smaller game even before losing their big, and they kept the Jazz unsteady through the start of the game, forcing eight turnovers in the first 12 minutes—the most by the Jazz in the opening frame this season (h/t Chris Grenham of Forbes).

Jaylen Brown paced with 12 points, followed by a pair of 11-point scorers in Jayson Tatum and Daniel Theis, but the group struggled to defend Utah from far out and never had a foul called in their favor, while Utah hit six of seven free throws in the first two quarters.

Boston started to lose steam in the third as the Jazz found their footing in the paint, but they ended the quarter on an 11-2 run that highlighted how crucial the free throws and three-pointers really were in this game.

The comeback was highlighted by a Tatum sequence late in the third, the two-time All-Star hit a three, then a free throw for the Celtics to take a quick lead, which was secured with a three from Marcus Smart. But they couldn't hold on to open the fourth, allowing a 10-2 run to the Jazz.

In the end, the closeness of the game came down to Utah's consistency on the bench and from the line, as the Jazz bench combined to score 45 points compared to 21 from Boston's reserves. The Celtics took just three shots from the line, and while they hit all of them, it was no match for Utah's 22-of-24 free throw shooting and 19-of-43 from deep—nearly double the production from the arc by the Celtics.

What's Next?

The Celtics are headed to Cleveland for a Wednesday tip with the Cavaliers (8 p.m. ET).

The Jazz will continue their East Coast swing with a Thursday meeting against the Washington Wizards (7 p.m. ET).