Myles Turner Trade Rumors: Lakers, Clippers, Knicks Among Teams Interested in C

If the Indiana Pacers want to put Myles Turner on the trade block, there are no shortage of playoff contenders who would be interested in the veteran center.

Per J. Michael of the Indianapolis Star, the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, New York Knicks, Charlotte Hornets and New Orleans Pelicans are among teams that "have explored whether the Pacers are willing to part with" Turner prior to the March 25 trade deadline.

Turner's name has often come up in trade rumors, but the Pacers have yet to find a deal they like enough to move the 24-year-old.

Michael reported last November that the Hornets "sent out feelers a couple [of] months ago to gauge [Turner's] interest in playing there."

Per Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe, the Pacers offered Turner and Doug McDermott to the Boston Celtics in a potential sign-and-trade deal for Gordon Hayward, but Boston wanted to the deal with T.J. Warren or Victor Oladipo instead of McDermott.

Turner would likely be one of the most sought-after players if the Pacers did make him available in a trade. He's a good defensive player, an efficient scorer and is only making $17.5 million in each of the next two seasons before being eligible for free agency after the 2022-23 campaign.

Now in his sixth season with the Pacers, Turner is averaging 13.2 points on 48.5 percent shooting and an NBA-best 3.4 blocks per game in 36 starts.

The Pacers have fallen to 10th in the Eastern Conference playoff standings over the past month. They have lost 12 of their past 17 games since Feb. 3 after starting the season 12-9.