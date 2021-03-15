    DeMar DeRozan Rumors: Spurs Could Seek Trade with 'No Dialogue' on New Contract

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 15, 2021
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    San Antonio Spurs forward DeMar DeRozan (10) during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder in San Antonio, Friday, March 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
    Eric Gay/Associated Press

    DeMar DeRozan will be a free agent after the 2020-21 season and could find himself on the trade market ahead of the NBA's March 25 trade deadline. 

    According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, the Spurs "are not actively engaged in seeking out a trade for their best player, but that could change if both sides don't work out an in-season extension leading up to the trade deadline."

    Haynes added that there is "currently no dialogue on an extension."

    DeRozan, 31, is currently leading San Antonio in scoring (20.3 PPG) and assists (7.3 APG) while adding 4.7 rebounds and a steal per game. He's shooting 49 percent from the field and 32.1 percent from three. 

    While he's been solid offensively, there's little doubt that the Spurs are slowly moving toward a core built around younger players like Dejounte Murray, Derrick White, Keldon Johnson and Lonnie Walker IV.

    Interestingly, the Spurs have a -2.1 net rating when DeRozan is on the floor compared to a +1.3 net rating when he sits, per NBA.com. That comes down mostly to defense—the team's offensive rating with DeRozan playing is 111.4 but drops to 104.0 when he rests. 

    A changing of the guard is happening in San Antonio. The team has already decided to part ways with veteran big man LaMarcus Aldridge, and it wouldn't be shocking to see the team try to gather assets for DeRozan before the trade deadline.  

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    One interesting subplot, however, is that the Spurs have been pretty good this season. At 19-16, they would be the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference if the playoffs started today. Trading DeRozan, save in exchange for another established star, wouldn't necessarily make them better, especially on the offensive end. 

    But the alternative is the possibility of losing him for nothing in free agency over the summer. It will be an interesting decision for the organization, and one that could have postseason implications for the lower seeds in the loaded Western Conference. 

    Related

      Knicks Interested in Drummond

      New York has joined the Lakers and Nets as teams interested in the two-time All-Star (Shams)

      Knicks Interested in Drummond
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Knicks Interested in Drummond

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      HOU Sets High Price for Tucker

      Nets believed to be out on P.J. Tucker trade with HOU's asking price including a 'young talented player' (Shams)

      HOU Sets High Price for Tucker
      NBA logo
      NBA

      HOU Sets High Price for Tucker

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Celtics May Trade Tristan

      Raptors among potential destinations if Boston trades the veteran big man (Yahoo)

      Report: Celtics May Trade Tristan
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: Celtics May Trade Tristan

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      3 Most Likely Aaron Gordon Trade Destinations

      Could Gordon be on the move before the deadline? (FanDuel)

      3 Most Likely Aaron Gordon Trade Destinations
      San Antonio Spurs logo
      San Antonio Spurs

      3 Most Likely Aaron Gordon Trade Destinations

      The Duel
      via The Duel