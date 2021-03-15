    Hassan Whiteside Trade Rumors: Lakers 'Monitoring' Kings C Amid Drummond Buzz

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 15, 2021

    Sacramento Kings center Hassan Whiteside (20) reacts to a call during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets in Sacramento, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Hector Amezcua)
    Hector Amezcua/Associated Press

    The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly keeping an eye on Hassan Whiteside's status even as they continue to monitor Andre Drummond.  

    Per Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, the Lakers are "monitoring the developments" with Whiteside and the Sacramento Kings as a potential "contingency plan" if they can't get Drummond.

    The Lakers have been mentioned in virtually every rumor involving a big man who could either get traded or bought out. 

    Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reported earlier this month that executives around the league think Whiteside or JaVale McGee are being targeted by the reigning NBA champs. 

    Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Lakers and Brooklyn Nets are considered the top suitors for Drummond if he gets bought out by the Cleveland Cavaliers

    Los Angeles needs depth in the frontcourt down the stretch, especially given the status of Anthony Davis. The Lakers announced on the eight-time All-Star is likely to miss at least two more weeks as he continues to recover from Achilles tendinosis and a calf strain. He hasn't played since Feb. 14. 

    Whiteside signed a one-year, $2.32 million contract with Sacramento in November. The 31-year-old is averaging 8.3 points and 5.7 rebounds in 23 appearances for the Kings this season. He's missed the past eight games due to the NBA's health and safety protocols. 

