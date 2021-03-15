    Patriots' Depth Chart, Salary Cap After Jonnu Smith, Judon, More FA Contracts

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 15, 2021

    Tennessee Titans tight end Jonnu Smith catches a pass before an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
    Sam Craft/Associated Press

    After agreeing to bring back Cam Newton on a one-year deal last week, the New England Patriots have gotten him some help by signing tight end Jonnu Smith. The team also agreed to a deals with defensive tackle Davon Godchaux, defensive end Matt Judon and cornerback Jalen Mills. 

    Smith's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told ESPN's Adam Schefter that his client will receive a four-year deal worth up to $50 million ($31.25 million guaranteed) from the Patriots. 

    Rosenhaus also told Schefter that Godchaux's two-year deal will be worth $9 million fully guaranteed and up to $16 million total. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport first reported the Patriots' agreement with Judon.

    Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Judon's deal is for four years with $32 million guaranteed and up to $56 million total. 

    Per Schefter, Rosenhaus confirmed Mills has a four-year, $24 million ($9 million guaranteed) agreement with New England.

    New England opened free agency with $71.75 million in cap space, per Spotrac.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

       

    Patriots' Updated Depth Chart (via OurLads.com)

    QB: Cam Newton, Jarrett Stidham, Jacob Dolegala

    RB: Sony Michel, Damien Harris, Brandon Bolden, Jakob Johnson, J.J. Taylor

    FB: Danny Vitale

    WR: Julian Edelman, N'Keal Harry, Jakobi Meyers, Marqise Lee, Matthew Slater, Quincy Adeboyejo, Gunner Olszewski, Donte Moncrief, Kristian Wilkerson

    TE: Jonnu Smith, Ryan Izzo, Matt LaCosse, Devin Asiasi, Dalton Keene, Rashod Berry

    LT: Isaiah Wynn, Yodny Cajuste, Justin Herron

    LG: Mike Onwenu, Najee Toran

    C: TBD

    RG: Shaq Mason, Ross Reynolds

    RT: Trent Brown, Korey Cunningham

    DE: Matt Judon, Nick Thurman, Tashawn Bower

    NT: Davon Godchaux, Byron Cowart, Beau Allen, Bill Murray

    DT: Akeem Spence

    OLB: Brandon King, Michael Pinckney, Chase Winovich

    LB: Dont'a Hightower, Ja'Whaun Bentley, Anfernee Jennings, Josh Uche, Cassh Maluia, Terez Hall

    CB: Stephon Gilmore, Jalen Mills, Jonathan Jones, Joejuan Williams, J.C. Jackson, Michael Jackson, D'Angelo Ross

    S: Devin McCourty, Patrick Chung, Adrian Phillips, Justin Bethel, Kyle Dugger, Myles Bryant

    K: Justin Rohrwasser, Roberto Aguayo

    P: Jake Bailey

        

    Newton's contract with the Patriots includes a $1.5 million base salary and can reach $14 million with incentives. The 2015 NFL MVP is looking for a rebound season after a disappointing 2020 in which he finished with 2,657 passing yards, eight passing touchdowns and 10 interceptions. 

    The Patriots did take advantage of Newton's running ability. He finished tied for fourth in the NFL with 12 rushing touchdowns and had 592 yards on 137 carries. Even though the team can still add a quarterback, potentially in the draft, Newton gives head coach Bill Belichick a safety net at the position. 

    Smith is a big-bodied tight end who scored eight touchdowns with the Tennessee Titans last year. He can serve as Newton's safety net, similar to Greg Olsen's role when he and Newton were teammates with the Carolina Panthers

    Tight end was a black hole for the Patriots in 2020. Ryan Izzo was their most productive player at the position with 13 receptions and 199 yards in 12 games. 

    Judon spent the past five seasons with the Baltimore Ravens after being a fifth-round draft pick out of Grand Valley State in 2016. He is coming off back-to-back Pro Bowl seasons and has recorded 34.5 sacks in 76 career games. 

    The Patriots' 24 sacks last season were tied with the Detroit Lions for 26th in the NFL.

    Mills adds depth to a secondary that still has Stephon Gilmore and only allowed 222.3 passing yards per game in 2020. The 26-year-old went from a seventh-round draft pick in 2016 to a starter on the Philadelphia Eagles defense when they won a Super Bowl in 2017. He recorded a career-high 74 combined tackles and five quarterback his last year.

    Godchaux is an upside play for the Patriots defense after spending four years with the Miami Dolphins. He missed the final 11 games last season with a biceps injury. The 26-year-old had a career-high seven quarterback hits and led the NFL in run stops during the 2019 season, per Pro Football Focus (h/t NESN's Zack Cox). 

    New England had the league's seventh-worst run defense with 131.4 yards allowed per game in 2020. 

    Related

      Patriots Post Meme of Belichick's Dog Amid Free-Agent Signings

      Patriots Post Meme of Belichick's Dog Amid Free-Agent Signings
      New England Patriots logo
      New England Patriots

      Patriots Post Meme of Belichick's Dog Amid Free-Agent Signings

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Thuney Gets $80M from Chiefs

      Kansas City lands former Patriots OL Joe Thuney on five year deal (Schefter)

      Thuney Gets $80M from Chiefs
      New England Patriots logo
      New England Patriots

      Thuney Gets $80M from Chiefs

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      Pats Sign DB Jalen Mills

      New England and former Eagles DB agree to a 4-yr, $24M deal with $9M guaranteed (Schefter)

      Pats Sign DB Jalen Mills
      New England Patriots logo
      New England Patriots

      Pats Sign DB Jalen Mills

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      Pats Give Judon $56M Deal 🤑

      New England to sign pass-rusher Matthew Judon to a four-year deal with $32M over the first two years (NFL Network)

      Pats Give Judon $56M Deal 🤑
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Pats Give Judon $56M Deal 🤑

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report