Seahawks' Russell Wilson Thanks 'Legend' Drew Brees After Saints QB's Retirement

Butch Dill/Associated Press

The NFL will have one fewer legend at the quarterback position in the 2021 season.

New Orleans Saints signal-caller Drew Brees announced his retirement Sunday:

While Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has competed against Brees in the NFC for much of his career, he thanked the Saints leader and called him a legend in response to the retirement news:

Wilson reacting in such a manner would be notable regardless, but his future is one of the biggest stories of the entire offseason. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported in February that Wilson did not demand a trade away from the Seahawks but would accept a move to the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys, Las Vegas Raiders and New Orleans Saints.

Dallas has since re-signed Dak Prescott, but the Saints could use a future Hall of Fame quarterback after they just lost one Sunday.