Seahawks' Russell Wilson Thanks 'Legend' Drew Brees After Saints QB's Retirement

Seahawks' Russell Wilson Thanks 'Legend' Drew Brees After Saints QB's RetirementMarch 14, 2021
The NFL will have one fewer legend at the quarterback position in the 2021 season.
New Orleans Saints signal-caller Drew Brees announced his retirement Sunday:
While Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has competed against Brees in the NFC for much of his career, he thanked the Saints leader and called him a legend in response to the retirement news:
Wilson reacting in such a manner would be notable regardless, but his future is one of the biggest stories of the entire offseason. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported in February that Wilson did not demand a trade away from the Seahawks but would accept a move to the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys, Las Vegas Raiders and New Orleans Saints.
Dallas has since re-signed Dak Prescott, but the Saints could use a future Hall of Fame quarterback after they just lost one Sunday.
Where Brees Ranks Among Best QBs
