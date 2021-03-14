NCAA Bracket 2021: Complete Guide to West Region

3 of 9

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

1. Will Kansas and Virginia both avoid a COVID-19 exit?



The West Region features two teams in No. 3 Kansas and No. 4 Virginia that had to withdraw from their conference tournament due to a positive COVID-19 test.

"Dan Gavitt, NCAA senior vice president of men's basketball, has said that a team needs just five healthy players to play in an NCAA tournament game," wrote Mark Schlabach of ESPN.

The Jayhawks' and Cavaliers' availability on two of the top seed lines in the region will be a major talking point in the days to come.

2. A potential Gonzaga vs. Iowa rematch



The No. 1 seed Gonzaga Bulldogs and No. 2 seed Iowa Hawkeyes would meet in the Elite Eight if the West Region plays out as chalk, and those two teams have already squared off once this year.

With Gonzaga ranked No. 1 in the nation and Iowa close behind at No. 3 back on Dec. 19, the Bulldogs came away with a 99-88 victory to solidify their place as one of the nation's elite teams.

Luka Garza scored 30 points for Iowa in that game, while Gonzaga had four players in double figures, led by freshman Jalen Suggs with 27 points. The Bulldogs knocked down 13 three-pointers in that win, beating the Hawkeyes at their own game.

3. Gonzaga playing for an undefeated season



The Bulldogs are the 20th team in 82 years of NCAA tournament play to enter March Madness with an undefeated record, as well as the first since Kentucky in 2015, according to Matt Norlander of CBS Sports.

The 1975-76 Indiana Hoosiers are the last team to run the table and finish the year as undefeated national champions, so there is history on the line in the West Region.