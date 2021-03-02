2021 NBA Draft Big Board: The Top 50 Prospects Right Now

1 of 14

David Butler II/Associated Press

50. Sandro Mamukelashvili (Seton Hall, PF, Senior)

Attempting and making more threes in February (40.6 percent, 5.3 3PTA), Mamukelashvili scored at least 20 points in four of six games last month. He doesn't rebound or block shots like a big, but the versatility to shoot, handle and pass creates enticing offensive versatility.

49. Allen Flanigan (Auburn, SG/SF, Sophomore)

Dramatic improvement has Flanigan shooting 46.9 percent on catch-and-shoot chances, ranked in the 87th percentile as an isolation scorer and converting 69.1 percent of his attempts around the basket. He can be hit or miss and wild with his decision-making, but for an athletic, 6'6" wing, Flanigan's physical tools, year-to-year jump, offensive versatility and palpable confidence suggest he's worth tracking.

48. Kessler Edwards (Pepperdine, SF, Junior)

Edwards' consistent shooting and shot-making versatility for a 6'8" forward should be enough to draw second-round interest.

47. David Duke (Providence, SG, Junior)

A near triple-double against Xavier last week (18 points, nine assists, nine rebounds) highlighted Duke's improved all-around game—not just his scoring.

46. Matthew Hurt (Duke, PF, Freshman)

It's become impossible to keep overlooking Hurt's breakout season after this weekend's 37-point explosion against Louisville. He lacks physicality to play inside or any plus athletic traits for defense, but shooting accuracy (45.8 percent from three) and shot-making versatility at 6'9" should warrant second-round consideration.

45. Joel Ayayi (Gonzaga, PG/SG, Junior)

With a 65.7 true shooting percentage, Ayayi has been wildly efficient, picking his spots to attack off ball screens (98th percentile) or cut through defenses (92nd percentile). NBA teams should figure he could excel playing the same supporting role on and off the ball.

44. Isaiah Livers (Michigan, SF, Senior)

Shooting over 40 percent from three for the third consecutive year, Livers could give teams a shooter whose sound decision-making and serviceable defensive tools/IQ help round out his role-player profile.

43. Isaiah Jackson (Kentucky, PF/C, Freshman)

Jackson's 13.5 block percentage figures to rank first among eligible draft prospects. Without any ball-handling, shooting or passing skills, he'll have little margin for error as a finisher, but Jackson clearly has the athletic ability to serve as a useful lob target and rim protector.

42. Miles McBride (West Virginia, PG, Sophomore)

Entering the season, McBride was a prospect to monitor for his pesky defense and speed with the ball. While he's still that potential energizer, he's become easier to take seriously now that he's shooting 42.9 percent from three and averaging 4.6 assists to 1.8 turnovers.

41. Chris Duarte (Oregon, SG, Senior)

A former junior college player of the year, Duarte suddenly deserves NBA looks for his 42.5 percent three-point shooting and defensive toughness. Rising flashes of creation and specialty shot-making continue to push him up the board.