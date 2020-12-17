2021 NBA Draft: Our Expert's Way-Too-Soon Top 50 Big Board

4 of 14

Eric Gay/Associated Press

20. Greg Brown (Texas, PF, Freshman)

Through six games, it's been easy to detect Brown's dangerous athletic abilities and lack of polish. His quickness and bounce pop on first steps past closeouts and high-flying finishes. On the other hand, he's a limited ball-handler and scorer in traffic. Brown's three-point shot will be a major swing skill, and he clearly has confidence in it, averaging 4.0 attempts while shooting 5-of-24.

19. Josh Christopher (Arizona State, SG, Freshman)

Christopher looks as advertised early with his advanced self-creation skills, confident scoring and tough shot selection. It's hard to believe he'll sustain his current 60.0 two-point percentage considering he's struggled early from three (6-of-22) and hasn't showcased any playmaking (seven total assists). But his mix of athleticism, ability to get his own shot and three-level shot-making potential remains appealing.

18. Jaden Springer (Tennessee, PG/SG, Freshman)

Coming off the bench, Springer has been efficient through three games, capitalizing on what the defense gives up without making bad decisions. We're still in wait-and-see mode on his ability to create separation and play-make at a high level. But for a 6'4", 18-year-old guard, his handle and command, combo-guard skills and defensive technique are sharp enough to draw first-round looks.

17. Day'Ron Sharpe (North Carolina, C, Freshman)

Though he lacks the ball-handling and perimeter skills that earn centers bonus points with scouts, Sharpe has emerged as a lottery prospect with constant activity and strong instincts for passing and defending. Per 40 minutes, he's averaging 4.0 assists, 3.3 blocks and 2.6 steals.

16. James Bouknight (Connecticut, PG/SG, Sophomore)

If the results from three games are legitimate, Bouknight's breakout is underway. He's a 6'5" scoring combo guard with a full package of driving, floater and shooting skills, and he's even looked like a plus defensively with his anticipation and activity. He'll maximize his stock by continuing to hit threes and flashing more playmaking ability for teammates as a lead guard.

15. Daishen Nix (G League Ignite, PG, 2002)

Nix dished out nine assists in his first scrimmage with the Ignite, and his feel for passing and facilitating will drive his value as a point guard prospect. Whether he can move up the board from here will be determined by how much promise he's able to show as a self-creator for scoring and how comfortable and threatening he appears as a shooter.

14. Kai Jones (Texas, PF/C, Sophomore)

No returning prospect has made a stronger early impression than Jones, who's 18-of-21 inside the arc and 4-of-6 from three in six games. Even with a 16.8 percent usage rate, he's producing, tapping into his athleticism off transition and drives while connecting on jumpers. He'll cool off, but for a 6'11" forward, his shooting, movement and activity have been too persuasive.

13. David Johnson (Louisville, PG/SG, Sophomore)

After coming off the bench for most of his freshman season, Johnson has taken over at lead guard and flashed his passing skills and tools for attacking and finishing. The whole scouting community will be monitoring his jump shot (4-of-13 on three-pointers) and how much his scoring skills and decision-making have improved.

12. Usman Garuba (Real Madrid, PF/C, 2002)

Garuba had been struggling offensively before hitting three three-pointers last weekend against Unicaja Malaga. He's still just 18 years old and seeing regular minutes in the Spanish ACB and EuroLeague. He'll never be valued for scoring, but for a 6'8", 220-pound big, he sets himself apart with his passing and defensive IQ.

Enough flashes of spot-up shooting and drives past closeouts should keep NBA interest alive regardless of how few points he averages.

11. Jalen Johnson (Duke, PF, Freshman)

Johnson struggled against Illinois (3-of-10) before it was announced he'd be out of action with a foot injury. The injury doesn't help, but questions about his ability to create in the half court and shoot are the bigger reasons behind his fall to No. 11.

Still, NBA defenses could have trouble containing Johnson's 6'9", 220-pound frame when he's handling the ball in transition and attacking the rim. He also won't need sharp skills to continue finishing, rebounding, blocking shots, creating turnovers and guarding multiple positions.