Way-Too-Soon 2021 NBA Mock Draft

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

Scouts are making the quick transition to evaluating for the 2021 NBA draft.

College basketball and the international leagues are already running. There are still questions about how many games they'll get in, and what that the season will look like for the G League Ignite team that features multiple potential lottery picks.

But scouts sound excited about getting back to work, especially to evaluate this potential class, which could have a number of All-Stars and franchise-altering players.

We used FanDuel's championship odds to create the mock draft order.