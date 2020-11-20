2021 NBA Draft: Way-Too-Soon Top-10 Prospect Ranking

0 of 10

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

The 2020 NBA draft has come and gone. And just like that, one week later, scouts will be out evaluating for 2021.

The college basketball season will begin Wednesday. Compared to most years, NBA teams are likely less ready for it than ever, given how little time they've had to prepare for the 2020-21 campaign after this week's draft.

The projected 2021 class is viewed more favorably than 2020's, particularly at the top of the board, where it looks like there could be multiple All-Stars and one obvious franchise-changer.