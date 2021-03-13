NCAA Tournament 2021: Teams with Potential to Be Bracket-Busters

0 of 7

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Who's ready for another March of angrily tearing up your bracket before the dust settles on the first day of the NCAA tournament?

The dreaded bracket-buster comes in many shapes and sizes.

Sometimes a mid-major team pulls off an early upset as a double-digit seed.

Other times, a major conference team gets hot to reach the Sweet 16 and beyond despite being seeded outside the top four lines.

We've highlighted seven teams that could fill the role of bracket-buster in this year's tournament, based on their projected seeds at Bracket Matrix.

These teams are capable of winning a game they shouldn't, whether a lower-seeded team comes out on top in the first round or a higher-seeded team upsets one of the top four seeds to reach the Sweet 16.

Let's get to it.