Blake Griffin Could Debut for Nets in 'A Week or Two,' Says Steve Nash

Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash provided an update on when power forward Blake Griffin could be making his on-court debut for the team in a talk with reporters Saturday, per ESPN's Malika Andrews:

The Nets announced the signing of Griffin on Monday, March 8. Griffin did not play in the Nets' first game after the signing, which resulted in a 121-109 win over the Boston Celtics last Thursday.

He clarified to reporters that he isn't sitting because of injury, however.

"I'm not injured at all," Griffin said, per Brian Mahoney of the Associated Press. "I just haven't played in three weeks, so I think it's smart to sort of ramp me up."

Griffin played for the Detroit Pistons before mutually agreeing to a buyout with the team on March 5. He has been out since Feb. 12, though, as the Pistons benched the six-time All-Star while they pursued trade or buyout options.

Griffin has been listed on the Nets injury report with a "left knee: injury management" designation. Offseason arthroscopic knee surgery led to him missing the first 10 games of the 2019-20 season.

After playing 18 games, Griffin then underwent a successful arthroscopic debridement of his left knee and sat the remainder of the year.

Griffin, a five-time All-NBA team member, has averaged 21.4 points and 8.7 rebounds for his 12-season career. He posted 12.3 points and 5.2 boards for the Pistons this year.