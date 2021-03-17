Sleeper College Football QBs with Potential for Turnaround Seasons

Sleeper College Football QBs with Potential for Turnaround SeasonsMarch 17, 2021
If you don't have a quality quarterback in college football, you probably don't have a very good team.
Of course, there are exceptions to every rule, but it's paramount teams get good play under (or behind) center if they're going to thrive. The growth and development of signal-callers can make or break you, and there are a lot of programs that need to see vast improvement there in 2021.
Some of the players on this list have been reason for excitement in the past, but their performances fell flat a season ago. Others just need the reps to turn things around. Then there are those who may generate hype, but the numbers don't back it up.
In a couple of cases, a change of scenery or a new coaching regime could work wonders for the player.
All of these guys have the skill set to make things happen with their arm (and, in some cases, with their feet), and they will be relied on to make a difference for their teams in 2021. A few of them must win their respective position battles before that happens, though.
Let's take a look at a handful of college quarterbacks who you may not be talking about yet but are prime candidates to make major moves this season.
Harrison Bailey, Tennessee Volunteers
This may be about Harrison Bailey, but it could just say "Tennessee's starting quarterback in 2021," because it's anybody's guess who is going to be the Vols' signal-caller now that Josh Heupel is at the helm.
One thing is clear, though: Whoever wins the job should improve dramatically if Heupel's success finding and developing quarterbacks such as Jordan Love, Drew Lock and Dillon Gabriel continues to hold true. The Vols have plenty of holes elsewhere on the team, but they have some strong QB candidates.
Hendon Hooker transferred from Virginia Tech and could be the answer for the immediate future, elite incoming freshman Kaidon Salter will get a chance, and Brian Maurer has starting experience, too. But perhaps the favorite to win the job is Bailey.
A season ago, the pure dropback passer had glimpses of quality play, but the offense was largely stagnant under Jeremy Pruitt and offensive coordinator Jim Chaney. The 6'5", 225-pound Bailey completed 70.6 percent of his passes as a true freshman for 578 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions.
He has a lot of upside and should be a playmaker with his arm under Heupel, but he needs to win the job first. In February, UT offensive coordinator Alex Golesh told 247Sports' Patrick Brown it doesn't matter what a signal-caller's skill set is because they will adapt their system to fit it.
With a good, young group of receivers around him, Bailey (or insert competitor here) should have a much better season than he did a year ago. Tennessee will have its share of issues on the field and off, but quarterback production shouldn't be one of them in the Heupel era.
This may be the perfect scenario for the Marietta, Georgia, native to bust out and live up to the major expectations he had coming out of high school.
Chase Garbers, California Bears
Entering 2020, there was a lot of excitement around Chase Garbers, as California was a sleeper pick to contend in the Pac-12.
Things didn't exactly work out that way, and while the Bears went 1-3 with multiple cancellations in an odd, ugly season, the 6'2", 225-pound junior from Newport Beach, California, did not live up to expectations. He completed 62.5 percent of his passes for 771 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions.
That was a bit of a step back considering how much he progressed during his first two seasons in Berkeley, racking up 28 total touchdown passes and looking like an impact player before an injury cost him part of his sophomore season.
Garbers didn't do a great job moving the ball downfield in 2020, averaging just 5.7 yards per attempt (down from 8.2 in 2019). Besides a 315-yard performance against Oregon State, he never threw for more than 183 yards.
Offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave didn't have much of a chance to work things out, and it showed in the stats. This spring is pivotal for the Musgrave-Garbers combo to get things moving in the right direction, and the early reports sound good, according to Bear Insider's David Bush.
"Chase is doing great, had a couple of good days," Musgrave told Bush. "He had his moments like all of us on offense. We all take all our lumps from time to time and learn from them."
There's no questioning Garbers' ability, and even if coach Justin Wilcox is known more for his defensive acumen, the Golden Bears need a much better performance at the quarterback position in '21. Look for Garbers to take a big step forward this season.
Graham Mertz, Wisconsin Badgers
The Graham Mertz Experience at Wisconsin has been interesting, to say the least.
When the Kansas native and elite quarterback prospect decided to join the Badgers, it was big news in recruiting circles. Coach Paul Chryst had never landed a player of his ilk, but he still had to wait his turn in 2019 behind Jack Coan.
Last year, Mertz got his opportunity to shine and started the 2020 season with a near-perfect performance against Illinois, completing 20 of 21 passes for 248 yards and five touchdowns in a sterling effort that made him look like a Heisman Trophy contender for a week.
Perhaps it was too much, too soon.
The rest of the season did not go well at all for the 6'3", 215-pound youngster, as the Badgers limped to a disappointing 4-3 record and Mertz became a turnover-prone, inconsistent performer, throwing just four touchdown passes and five interceptions the rest of the season after that great opener.
Mertz has a ton of ability, though, and after taking his lumps a season ago, he should be more ready in '21 with a better supporting cast around him. If Chryst relies on freshman running back Jalen Berger to help carry the team, Mertz can orchestrate a more balanced offense.
This is his team in Camp Randall, and he needs to settle down and quit trying to force the issue so much. If he does that and trims down on his mistakes, Mertz's terrific ability will shine through. He's ready to take a major step forward in 2021, and so is his team.
Adrian Martinez, Nebraska Cornhuskers
When Scott Frost came to Nebraska three years ago, he seemed set up to guide the same type of turnaround at his alma mater that he did at UCF. One of the key ingredients appeared to be the true freshman quarterback who turned into a playmaker right away.
But things haven't gone the way Adrian Martinez or his head coach would have liked since that promising 2018 start.
That year, the Fresno, California, signal-caller completed 64.6 percent of his passes for 2,617 yards, 17 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also ran for 629 yards and another eight scores, looking like he was going to be a superstar for years to come.
Since then, however, Martinez has regressed. He's thrown just 14 touchdowns and 12 interceptions since then and has been jerked back and forth from the starting lineup and the bench due to ineffectiveness and inconsistency.
Following