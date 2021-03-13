76ers' Joel Embiid's Knee Injury Shows No Structural Damage; Out 2-3 Weeks

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid's left knee showed no structural damage after undergoing an MRI on Saturday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne.

He's dealing with a bone bruise, which is expected to sideline him for between two and three weeks, per Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

Embiid limped to the locker room in Friday's victory over the Washington Wizards, and Wojnarowski initially reported the MVP front-runner had hyperextended his left knee.

It was a worrisome scene for 76ers fans, especially considering Embiid's injury history.

He sat out his first two seasons in the league and has never played more than 64 games in a single campaign. When healthy, he is one of the best big men in the league as a four-time All-Star, two-time All-NBA selection and two-time All-Defensive selection who can stuff the stat sheet on any given night.

This is his best individual season as an MVP candidate behind 29.9 points, 11.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.2 steals a night.

Philadelphia does not have anyone who can replicate his impact, but it will turn toward the combination of Dwight Howard and Tony Bradley at center until Embiid is ready to return.