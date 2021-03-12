Stan Van Gundy Rips Pelicans' 'Embarrassing' Defensive Effort in T-Wolves Loss

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy said it was an "embarrassing evening" after Thursday night's 135-105 blowout loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, who own the NBA's worst record.

"Look, I understand it's on me and what we're putting out there defensively is embarrassing, quite honestly," Van Gundy told reporters. "We've all got to take ownership of it. A lot of it is me, and a lot of it is our players, and they've got to take some ownership. We didn't compete tonight, and that's the bottom line. We didn't compete. We didn't help each other. We didn't play together on either end of the floor."

The Pelicans, who are lagging a bit behind in the West's closely contested playoff race, dropped to 15-22, while the Wolves improved their record to 8-29.

