Joel Embiid Jokes 76ers Should 'Build Around Tony Bradley' During Bulls Game

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid is ready to entrust center Tony Bradley with the Process after his epic offensive outburst against the Chicago Bulls on Thursday night.

With Embiid still sidelined due to COVID-19 protocol, Bradley began the game seven-for-seven from the field with 14 points, five rebounds and three blocks and immediately earned the praise of the current favorite to win MVP this season.

Prior to Thursday's game, Bradley had appeared in 12 contests while averaging 3.9 points and 4.2 rebounds in 10.6 minutes per night.

Those minutes may need to tick up after the way Bradley devoured the Bulls. Embiid sure seems ready to offer up some of his.