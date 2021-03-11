    Jordan Binnington, Blues Agree to 6-Year, $36M Contract Extension

    The puck slips past St. Louis Blues' goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) for a San Jose Sharks goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday Feb. 20, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
    Scott Kane/Associated Press

    Goaltender Jordan Binnington led the St. Louis Blues to a Stanley Cup title in 2019, and now the team is rewarding him with a new contract. 

    On Thursday, the Blues announced they inked the goaltender to a six-year contract extension worth $36 million. He was previously playing on the final season of his contract.

    The 27-year-old has made 19 starts this season with a 2.69 goals against average, .908 save percentage and 9-6-3 record. The Blues' announcement noted Binnington is second in the league in wins, fourth in shutouts and eighth in goals against average since he made his first career start on Jan. 7, 2019.

    Yet it was his playoff run in 2019 that stood out the most.

    He finished with a 16-10-4 record as the first rookie goaltender in NHL history to notch 16 postseason wins in a single season. He posted a 2.46 goals against average and .914 save percentage during that run and helped lead the Blues to a victory over the Boston Bruins in the Stanley Cup Final.

    Another chance at a Stanley Cup could be in Binnington's future.

    St. Louis has 32 points at 14-8-4 this season, which is good enough for second place in the West Division. It is just one point behind the Vegas Golden Knights and appears primed to challenge in the playoffs.

    Binnington is still in the early stages of his career, but he already has plenty of postseason experience and figures to add more in the coming years following this contract.

